Channon-Mahale Ladbrokes Fillies Novices Stakes Lingfield tilt





Moore double bid on Crackling and Convertible

By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon trained Mahale (1.25) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Ladbrokes Fillies Novices Stakes over six furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Three-year-old Mahale, ridden by George Bass, who finished second in January at Lingfield, ran in Class 1 company at Royal Ascot last season, along with Class 2 outings at Newmarket and Newbury in 2020.

Ryan Moore is booked to ride Crackling (2.35) trained by Martin Meade, tipped to win the Bombardier Handicap over 1m; and selected each-way on board Convertible (3.10) by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Betway Casino Handicap over 1m 2f.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.45 Galahad Threepwood. 12.20 Lammas. 12.50 Gurkha Girl. 1.25 Mahale. 2.00 Secret Handshiek. 2.35 Crackling. 3.10 Convertible (ew). 3.45 Inevitable Outcome.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.44 Broken Rifle. 5.15 Pope Gregory (ew). 5.45 Love Destiny. 6.15 Tataboq. 6.45 Shenu. 7.15 Lord Riddiford (ew). 7.45 Arij. 8.15 Monsaraz.

