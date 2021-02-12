



BY STEVE HIBBERD

Even though it was way back on 19 December 20 when Thader Rojales last played a league match (a superb victory at high flying Murada), they certainly haven’t rested on their laurels.

Fans will be delighted at the news of 2 impressive recruitments, both of which are full backs. Javier Ferrandez spent a number of seasons at Thader, before departing to close rivals Redovan. He will therefore be warmly received on his return, to a club that many feel is his spiritual home.

Alberto Sagarzazu played a major part in helping Santa Pola achieve promotion from regional football last season. Versatile Alberto is comfortable playing on both sides of the pitch, and will be a valuable addition to the defence department.

The team have been training twice a week via zoom, as well as running on a regular basis, in preparation for when the Preferente league season resumes.

A brand new impressive electronic scoreboard has also been installed behind the far end of Moi Gomez stadium.

Club president Lloyd Dummett has announced a new sponsorship deal with physiotherapy and podiatry company GoClinic, who will offer season ticket holders exciting discounts.