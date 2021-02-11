



The Valencian Community has registered 2,911 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update, which puts the total number of positives at 358,444 people.

By province, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 268 in Castellón (36,546 in total), 959 in Alicante (134,975 in total) and 1,684 in the province of Valencia (186,921 in total). One case has been reassigned, bringing the total number of unassigned cases throughout the Valencian Community to now 2.

Since the last update, 3,829 discharges to patients with coronavirus have been registered, taking the total to 322,092 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. By province, they are as follows: 32,994 in Castellón, 119,899 in Alicante and 169,141 in Valencia, in addition to 58 not assigned.

Valencian hospitals currently have 2,806 people admitted: 285 in the province of Castellón, with 50 patients in the ICU; 1,144 in the province of Alicante, 208 of them in the ICU; and 1,377 in the province of Valencia, 303 of them in the ICU.

In addition, 106 deaths from coronavirus have been registered since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 5,796 people: 677 in the province of Castellón, 2,156 in Alicante (41 more than the last update) and 2,963 in Valencia.

According to the registered data, there are currently 42,031 active cases, which represents 11.36% of the total positives.

Residences

Since the last update, there are positive cases in 158 nursing homes for the elderly (15 in the province of Castellón, 51 in the province of Alicante and 92 in the province of Valencia), 36 centres of functional diversity (3 in the province of Castellón, 11 in the province of Alicante and 22 in the province of Valencia) and 8 centres for minors (5 in the province of Alicante and 3 in the province of Valencia).

Positive new residents: 141

New positive staff: 41

Residents who have died: 42

Currently, 65 residences are under active health control in the Valencian Community: 9 in the province of Castellón, 22 in the province of Alicante and 34 in the province of Valencia.

Vaccine

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 210,530 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By provinces, 27,935 in Castellón, 78,472 in Alicante and 104,123 in Valencia. 91,910 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.