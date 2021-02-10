



There are a further 3,031 new infections but more than 10,000 patients have been cleared of the virus.

The pandemic continues to be contained in the Community, although it once again leaves far too many deaths. The pressure on hospitals and the number of infections continues to decline, but the Ministry of Health has notified another 108 deaths due to Covid, 36 of them users of nursing homes.

Valencian hospitals currently have 2,995 is also improving in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), with 579 seriously ill patients on their wards, 23 less than yesterday and 71 less than last Wednesday.

Likewise, the number of infections also goes down. Health has recorded another 3,031 new positives, a figure significantly lower than the upturn recorded yesterday (with 4,310) and far from the more than 5,000 positive cases on Wednesday of last week.

By province, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 262 in Castellón (36,278 in total), 1,172 in Alicante (134,016 in total) and 1,597 in the province of Valencia (185,236 in total). Four cases have been reassigned, bringing the total number of unassigned cases throughout the Valencian Community to now 3.

Since the last update, 10,994 people have been cleared of the virus taking the total to 318,263 people in the Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began.

According to the data recorded, there are currently 43,071 active cases, which represents 11.74% of the total positives.

Since the last update, there are positive cases in 169 homes for the elderly, 38 centres for functional diversity, and 8 centres for minors. Currently, 69 residences are under active health control surveillance.

There have also been 71 outbreaks since the last update. By provinces: 6 in Castellón; 18 in Alicante and 47 in the province of Valencia.