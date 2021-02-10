



The mayor and his entourage attended the reopening of La Marina Medical centre last week which opened its doors to users after seven months of extension and renovation.

Among the new facilities the centre now boasts two new consultation rooms, a nursing room, a rest room for staff and a renovated waiting room.

The Councillor for Health, David Vives said that the expansion allows for better medical consultation, nursing consultation and a Paediatric facility. “These improvements will allow better personalised attention to patients, and also, much improved facilities so that the medical personnel can better perform their roles,” he added.

In total, 182 square metres have been added to the pre refurbishment 169 square metre building.

The mayor, José Sampere, explained that “we are very happy that residents can finally have the service they deserve, with quality and adequate facilities that are now better adapted to their population.”

The project has been financed by a 100,000 euros grant from the Ministry of Health, and a further 69,000 euros from the municipality.