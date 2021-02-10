



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has sent a letter to the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, offering his full cooperation with the planned mass vaccination campaign, which he hopes is carried out as soon as possible.

He said that all public centres will be made available to the Generalitat, as well as municipal material and human resources that may be required to carry out mass vaccination in the hope of of vaccinating 70% of Torrevieja before next summer.

The mayor suggested where he thought the best facilities for mass vaccinations were, including the open-air Fairground located on Avenida Delfina Viudes, with an area of ​​almost 100,000 square metres, as well as the Municipal Leisure Center (CMO), where serological tests were carried out on the more than 1,000 teachers last year.

Other possible locations include the Palacio de los Deportes or the Cecilio Gallego Pavilion, both of which are equipped with various entrances and numerous multipurpose rooms.