



Alicante is one of the strategic areas for the company, now with 34 stores in the province, only behind Madrid and Barcelona

Last Saturday, ALDI opened its first supermarket in the municipality of San Fulgencio, on Calle Mar Tirreno, 3, adjacent to the N332. The new establishment has a 1,250m2 of commercial area and employs a staff of 14.

This new site brings its presence in the province of Alicante to 34 establishments, maintaining its position as the third Spanish province with the most ALDI supermarkets, only behind Madrid and Barcelona.

In the whole of the Valencian Community, the company now has a total of 58 establishments.

“We are proud to open this new supermarket in San Fulgencio, as it is the first in the municipality and allows us to expand our presence on the Costa Blanca. Our goal is to be closer to our customers and we trust that with this new establishment we will be able to offer Sanfulgentinos a new convenient, simple and economical purchase option. ” Vicent Claramunt, ALDI’s head of expansion, explained.

With business hours, Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., customers will be able to find about 2,000 products in the store, 86% of them own brand, with everything they need and always with a strong commitment to quality.

The supermarket chain has also highlighted that it trusts Valencian suppliers and, as of today, about 10% of ALDI providers in Spain are from the Valencian Community, predominantly fruit and vegetables.

During the current health alert, ALDI has increased safety and hygiene measures in all its establishments in order to guarantee the health of customers and employees, following all the indications and protocols defined by the health authorities.

The company recommends its customers maintain the recommended safety distance of one and a half metres and prioritise payment by card or mobile device.