Mojácar’s Valentine’s Day Photo Competition





With Valentine’s Day coming up on February 14th, Mojácar Council’s Culture Department has put together a romantic themed photography competition which is open to everyone, whether they are from the town or not.

The slogan, “Desde casa con amor, un San Valentín diferente,” sends out love from the home for a different Valentine’s Day this year and Raquel Belmonte, who heads the Culture Department, hopes that the townspeople and friends of Mojácar will “celebrate the day of love and friendship with them.”

To enter, you simply have to send your chosen romantic photo to the email culturamojacar@gmail.com or to the WhatsApp number 677959093 and the deadline for admissions is February 11th at 12 p.m.

Although the theme is love, the photos may be with your family, children, grandparents, friends and pets as well as your partner and, the Council are giving away three prizes for the best images in the form of vouchers for any establishment in the Mojácar Contigo plan, which promotes local establishments.

Raquel Belmonte was keen to add that, although the current situation makes organizing the usual activities impossible, it is necessary to look for other ways for people to still mark special occasions and have fun in their homes.

This is especially important for the days that would normally be fixed on the event calendar to enjoy with family and friends. So, to help not lose heart as we all wait for better times, the Culture Councillor would like to encourage everyone to have some fun and participate in this themed competition.