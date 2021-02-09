Gazza on right track as he quits Twitter, Instagram and Facebook





By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Gascoigne has quit social media outlets Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – after getting addicted to it.

“I got addicted and kept on looking at it. I’m just trying to enjoy life as much as possible and make the most of what I’ve got,” said Gascoigne, who took to media outlets during his time in Spain in 2019.

Former England star Gazza, 53, was on the Costa Blanca in Orihuela and promoted his ‘Evening with Paul Gascoigne shows’ in Quesada, when appearing on BigFM Radio.

Gazza, who has battled with alcoholism and stayed tea-total while in Spain, said: “I know I’m happier when I’m not drinking – I can sometimes be a sad drunk.”

Speaking on the ongoing coronavirus lockdown situation, Gazza, who played at Spurs, Newcastle, Rangers and Lazio, said: “Last year, not just me but the whole country was struggling with regards to work, but I’ve got work coming back.”

Gazza, who appeared at Benidorm’s 4* Marina Hotel and at Orihuela La Zenia Costa Resort, and spent time jet-skiing in the Mediterranean sea at Cabo Roig, said: “I’m just staying on the right track.”