



INTERNATIONAL dance star, Tbilisi, Georgia born Katie Street, who lives in Torrevieja, talks to Andrew Atkinson in Part 1 a Leader Exclusive interview.

Having danced in hometown Georgia, Katie has showcased in the UK, UAE, Spain, France, Australia, Sweden, Italy, Greece, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Bulgaria.

Dance star Katie Street arrived at Spain’s capital Madrid almost five years ago, moving to Torrevieja in 2019.

“After splitting with my dance partner in the UK I started to look for alternative International dance partners and found a dance partner in Madrid, in 2017.

“I moved to Torrevieja in 2019 and started dance performances and competitions with Russian dancer Alex Vayner,” said Katie, Georgia Champion in Professional Latin.

“We competed in Italy, professional Latin and professional Latin Show dance and gained first place in both categories,” said Graduate Katie.

“I graduated from Art and Theatre University with a Degree in dance and song and after passing the exams (WDC Georgia), I was awarded the fellow category, Latin and Ballroom,” said Katie.

“I opened the Pro Dancers and Dance Teachers at British Dance Council in 2010, the organisation being a partnership between Britain and Georgia, where dancers living in Georgia are given the opportunity to get more development in the field of dance,” said Katie.

Katie’s impressive CV includes International competition: Georgia: Champion in Professional Latin; France professional Semi final Latin; Armenia Professional First place; Italy professional show Latin and Latin, both categories first place; World dance festival salsa, first place. UK Closed Competition, third place in 2007, with Stephen Thomas.

