



The number of deceased and infected doubles in the last 24 hours.

Reality struck the Valencian Community once again as 104 deaths from coronavirus were recorded in a single day. Yesterday there were just 55 people who passed away.

Of the 104 deaths, 38 have occurred in nursing homes.

The number of new cases has also more than doubled, from the 2,046 announced yesterday, Monday, the figure has risen to 4,310 .

But there is some good news coming from hospitals where the general pressure on them has been reduced, going from 3,547 patients yesterday to the current 3,235, which represents a decrease of 312 people.

Of those, there are 337 in the province of Castellón, with 53 patients in the ICU; 1,299 in the province of Alicante, 232 of them in the UCI; and 1,599 in the province of Valencia, 317 of them in the ICU.

Therefore, the number of patients in ICUs has also dropped from yesterday’s 628 to 602 today. A Another positive sign sees discharges occurring more quickly than new cases.

Since the last update, 7,565 patients with Covid-19 have been cleared, bringing the number to 307,269 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. By province, they are distributed as follows: 31,677 in Castellón, 113,971 in Alicante and 161,562 in Valencia, in addition to 59 not assigned.

There are positive cases in 168 nursing homes for the elderly (16 in the province of Castellón, 56 in Alicante and 96 in Valencia), 40 functional diversity centres (2 in Castellón, 11 in Alicante and 27 in Valencia) and 8 centres for minors (5 in the province of Alicante and 3 in Valencia).

Currently, 69 residences are under active health control in the Valencian Community: 9 in the province of Castellón, 24 in the province of Alicante and 36 in the province of Valencia.

As regards new outbreaks, 70 have been registered since the last update: 6 in Castellón; 24 in Alicante and 40 in Valencia. The most numerous, with 14, occurred in Moncófar within the educational sphere.