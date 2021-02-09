



The Valencian Community maintains the downward trend registering 2,046 new cases of Coronavirus in the last day

55 people have died in the Valencian territory in the last 24 hours, where the new outbreaks have also dropped to 29

The Valencian Community had maintained its downward trend with 2,046 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR or through antigen test since the last update, taking the total number of positives at 348,192 people.

By province, the distribution of new cases s is as follows: 178 in Castellón (35,410 in total), 1,256 in Alicante (131,186 in total) and 612 in the province of Valencia (181,587 in total). In addition, 22 cases have been reassigned, so the total number of unassigned cases is 9.

According to the data, there are now 54,490 active cases, which represents 15.15% of the total positives.

A total of 29 new COVID-19 outbreaks have been detected, the lowest figure in recent months.

55 more dead

There have been 55 deaths since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,478 people: 655 in the province of Castellón, 2,015 in Alicante and 2,808 in of Valencia.

Situation of Valencian hospitals

Valencian hospitals currently have 3,547 people admitted: 348 in the province of Castellón, with 58 patients in the ICU; 1,411 in the province of Alicante, 234 of them in the ICU; and 1,788 in the province of Valencia, 336 of them in the ICU.

In addition, since the last update, 8,988 patients have recovered from coronavirus taking that figure to 299,704 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began.

By province, registrations are distributed as follows: 30,984 in Castellón, 110,708 in Alicante and 157,953 in Valencia, in addition to 59 not assigned.

The Valencian Community has administered a total of 192,913 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. By provinces, 25,806 in Castellón, 72,714 in Alicante and 94,393 in Valencia. 84,299 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.

Senior residences

Since the last update, there are positive cases in 169 nursing homes for the elderly (16 in the province of Castellón, 57 in the province of Alicante and 96 in the province of Valencia), 39 centres of functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 11 in the province of Alicante and 26 in the province of Valencia) and 9 centres for children (5 in the province of Alicante and 4 in the province of Valencia).

There are 192 residents classified as new positives, 80 more infected staff and 29 residents who died in the last day.

Currently, 69 residences are under active health control in the Valencian Community: 9 in the province of Castellón, 24 in the province of Alicante and 36 in the province of Valencia.