



About 200 hoteliers gathered again this morning in front of the headquarters of the Generalitat and the central Government in Alicante.

During the protest, the hoteliers announced collective litigation against both administrations for the restrictions made on the sector, which currently keep all the premises closed to at least 15 February, and possibly beyond following an announcement by the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, that he intends to extend the measures given the epidemiological situation, which, although getting better, is still not showing the improvement he had hoped.

The demonstration began with two minutes silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus and also of a hotelier from Alicante who died on Saturday.

Microphone in hand, the spokesman for the “Basta ya” collective, José Antonio Reyes, criticised the Generalitat which has already “threatened” a further extension of the closure of hotel and catering He said that next Monday they will again take to the streets again in protest, pointing out that actions may go further in the face of the desperate situation currently being experienced by the sector.

“The next demonstration will be longer. And we have other plans and actions, in addition to the legal proceedings.” The hoteliers have once again demanded financial compensation for the “suffocation” due to the closure.

The Alicante City Council calculates that the detail for requesting aid from the Resistir Plan, which in thecity has about 11 million euro for assisting the sectors affected by covid, will be known at the end of this week.

Elche has already approved, last Friday, the requirements for direct aid to the economic sectors affected. “In so doing it becomes one of the first city councils in the Valencian Community to approve the procedures for these grants, for which it has 6.3 million euros for the self-employed and small businesses from Elche”, according to the spokesman for the municipal government, Héctor Díez.