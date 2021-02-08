



The decrease in infections has allowed the partial lifting of the restrictions in the Region of Murcia, following the reduction of the cumulative incidence to less than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

This morning the regional government has said that it will lift the perimeter closure in 20 towns and which will allow its bars and restaurants to open their terraces as of Wednesday, to a maximum occupancy of 75% of capacity.

The municipalities are Alcantarilla, Torre Pacheco, Totana, Cehegín, Alhama de Murcia, Los Alcázares, Archena, La Unión, Lorquí, Mazarrón, Águilas, Librilla, Abanilla, Fuente Álamo, Blanca, Puerto Lumbreras and Ricote.

These towns will now leave the ‘extreme risk level’ and drop down into the ‘very high level’, and as such residents will be able to move between municipalities, as well allowing bars to resume their outdoor activities.

In addition, Aledo and Villanueva del Río Segura move to ‘medium-high risk’ and Ojós remains at ‘low risk’. These three towns can also open their bar terraces.

The announcement was made following the Covid Monitoring Committee meeting this Monday morning at the San Esteban Palace.

However, Murcia, Cartagena, Lorca and Molina de Segura continue to be at ‘extreme risk’, so they will have to remain confined for another week with their hospitality industry also remaining closed, although they can offer takeaway and home delivery.

Including those above there are a further 25 localities that continue with the most serious restrictions: Yecla, Abarán, Albudeite, Ceuití, Cieza, Ulea, Mula, Beniel, Caravaca de la Cruz, Las Torres de Cotillas, San Pedro del Pinatar, Jumilla, Bullas, Campos del Río, San Javier, Alguazas, Moratalla, Fortuna, Santomera, Calasparra and Pliego.