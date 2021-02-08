



La Manga Torre Cricket Club (LMTCC) will be attempting to cover the distance from their home ground, based in La Manga Club, Murcia, to the home of cricket Lords Cricket Ground, a distance of 2,123km.

“It has been an amazing start with contributions from 16 different members, from ages 17-60, all putting in some distance,” Kieran Wood from LMTCC told The Leader.

All club members will either be running, walking or cycling, in order to try and reach their goal.

All donations received will be split 50/50, with half of the donations going to various charities selected, the other 50% will be going to towards the payment of pitch hire, practice facility hire, travel costs, etc.

After a succcesful season in 2020, admist the trouble of the COVID-19 pandemic, LMTCC were crowned champions of the ECCL T20 League and advanced to the National finals.

The National finals have not taken place, due to travel restrictions within Spain.

The winners of this final will go on to represent Spain in the 2nd edition of the European Cricket League – The Champions League of European Cricket.

The funds raised by the challenge will go towards the preperation for these huge cricketing events.

Money raised will also benefit the following charities:

Reach OUT Torrevieja – Helping the homeless and needy in the Torrevieja area. Cutaneous Lymphoma foundation – providing support for those diagnosed with the disease. Los Infiernos Perrera – helping and rehoming animals in the Murcia region.

“It has given us all something to work hard for and get fit for the season ahead, at the same time,” said Kieran.

“Every kilometre is getting us closer to Lords. It’s a massive target, but for a massive cause. Amid the dark times we have been in this past year, we wanted to brighten some spirits and raise help for those in need,” said Kieran.

“Please help us raise money for these charities. Donations will be highly appreciated,” said Kieran.

After a 137.77km ride, involving Paul Harvey and Jack Perman amongst others, LMTCC’s Australian player Stuart Simkins covered another 50km, adding a donation to the challenge.

“I’m trying to do the kilometres, trying to knock ’em off. People ask ‘how do I keep so fit?’.

“It’s down to a special blend of herbs and spices. The secret? I can’t tell you – I don’t know it!,” quipped Stuart.

LMTCC’s Paul Hennessy said: “It’s all for a good cause, donate as much as you can, or as little as possible. Please get behind us.”

LMTCC vice-chairman Paul Harvey said: “Please donate, whether it’s €100 or €1 to raise as much money as possible. Click on the GoFundMe page.”

Donations: https://gofund.me/10d17491