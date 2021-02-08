



By Andrew Atkinson

The Alicante Civil Guard have been active in checking ITV (MOT) documentation on car windscreens – in a bid to crackdown on fraud.

“Cars in Pedreguer and Dénia had false documentation on windows, with expiry dates expired, with one 18 months out of date,” said a motorist patrol spokesperson from Benidorm Traffic Detachment.

Officers stopped a vehicle between Pedreguer and Dénia, while carrying out vehicle identification and having provided the vehicle’s documentation it was verified, through the General Directorate of Traffic database, it had expired on September 19, 2019.

Following further observation it was found two faked ITVs, corresponding inspections of September 2019 and August 2020.

A judgment of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, of June 25, 2020, established placing ITV stickers on the windscreen of a vehicle, that has not passed the technical inspection, is a case of criminal conduct, classified in the Penal Code with fines to be imposed.