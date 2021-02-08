



The Orihuela Local Police detained a man of Spanish nationality on Saturday evening for gender violence in the district of Raiguero de Orihuela.

They attended a house where they found a man who had been heard threatening his partner.

A window and the gate had been broken and there was serious damage to main doo.

The accused was seen walking inside the house with a knife in his hand, however the woman was able to lock herself and her child in a bedroom, and he left.

After questioning the man he was arrested and taken to the National Police station in Orihuela.

Also on Saturday evening the Orihuela Local Police arrested three individuals of Algerian nationality for attempting to break into a home in the district of El Escorratel de Orihuela.

They were notified that the three individuals had entered a house by a neighbour, jumping two fences and breaking the window.

They were subsequently found close to the property where they admitted their guilt and surrendered to the police