



The Orihuela Councillor for Health, José Galiano has resigned. He presented his resignation on Friday to the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana.

With the Valencian Community promising to start a mass vaccination program from April, news of countries that are testing the idea of creating digital passports that will show whether people have been vaccinated against coronavirus. This would allow holders to travel and ease some of the tough restrictions currently being endured.

We also release details of a scandal concerning the contract for vitally needed road repair and maintenance works in Orihuela Costa, where the company responsible for the execution of the contract has alleged publicly that it is being sabotaged by the Councillor in charge of Infrastructures.