



The Valencian Community has registered 3,117 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen test since the last update, which brings the total number of positives to 344,098 people.

By provinces, the distribution of new cases is as follows: 263 in Castellón (35,161 in total), 1,358 in Alicante (129,143 in total) and 1,496 in the province of Valencia (179,790 in total). In addition, 1 case has been reassigned, bringing the total number of unassigned cases to 4.

There have also been 88 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, so the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is now 5,371 people: 641 in the province of Castellón, 1,981 in Alicante and 2,749 in Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 3,497 people admitted: 362 in the province of Castellón, with 57 patients in the ICU; 1,371 in the province of Alicante, 238 of them in the UCI; and 1,764 in the province of Valencia, 327 of them in ICU.

Alicante Province has registered a significant decrease in infections, from 2,291 to 1,358; and of hospitalisations, from 1,519 to 1,371 – the figure in ICUs is unchanged with 238 patients-, but with a high number of deaths: 39 on Friday; 38 this Saturday .

In addition, since the last update 5,597 patients have overcome coronavirus. This brings the totals to 290,716 people in the Valencian Community who have overcome the disease since the pandemic began. By province, the registrations are distributed as follows: 30,074 in Castellón, 106,662 in Alicante and 153,921 in Valencia, in addition to 59 not assigned.

New coronavirus outbreaks

A total of 57 outbreaks have been registered since the last update: 11 in the province of Alicante, 10 in the province of Castellón and 36 in the province of Valencia.