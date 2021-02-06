MAGNIFICENT 10!





By Andrew Atkinson

Kilcruit completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 19-1 accumulator at Leopardstown on Saturday on day one of the Dublin Festival.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, Kilcruit eased to an impressive 12 lengths victory, when bolting up to coast home to bag the €59,000 purse for trainer Willie Mullins.

Gaillard Du Mesnil (13-8), Energumene (5-6), Honeysuckle (10-11) and Kilcruit (11-10) returned £91.62 Lucky 15 bet; £83.16 Yankee bet.

Honeysuckle tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info completed back-to-back wins, when landing the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Ridden by Rachael Blackmore, seven-year-old Honeysuckle (10-11) gained a 10 lengths win ahead of Abacadabras, with Sharjah, third, to complete ten-out-of-ten wins under rules.

Sir Mark Prescott trained Longsider (2-1) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 32-1 treble at Lingfield Park under Ryan Tate, when landing the Betway Novices Stakes over 1m 4f.

Deise Aba (17-2) was a fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way winning tip at Sandown Park, when winning the Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase over 3m.

Trever Hemmings owned Deise Aba, backed down from 9-1, trained by Philip Hobbs and ridden by Richard Johnson, gained a 4 1/4 lengths win over Coo Star Sivola (6-1).

“It’s been fantastic to have three winners. We knew he was able and is a good strong stayer – the horses are in form again.

“You’ve got to try and keep them going up the hill. A nice horse to ride – it’s better than working for a living!,” said Johnson.

Federici (13-2) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished third at Musselburgh.

John Gosden trained Defined (5-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info took the opening race at Kempton Park’s evening meeting, when landing the Unibet Novices Stakes over 1m 3f, the tenth winning tip of the day.

Main image: Longsider, courtesy Lingfield Racecourse

