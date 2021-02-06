



O’Brien trained Entoucas (6-1) tipped ew by fromthehorsesmouth.info Leopardstown place

By Andrew Atkinson

Classy Dame (11-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Ladbrokes 1 mile 2 furlongs Handicap at Lingfield Park on Saturday under jockey Adam Kirby, gaining a 1/2 length victory, ahead of Artisan Bleu (66-1).

Kirby completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 10-1 double having won on Symbolic Power in the C4 Ladbrokes Handicap.

Joseph O’Brien trained Entoucas (6-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info was placed in the 20 runners’ Matheson Handicap Chase at Leopardstown.

O’Brien saddled winner A Wave Of The Sea (12-1) and Top Moon (50-1) beaten a neck, with The Shunter (7-2f) third.

The post Kirby at the double on Classy Dame and Symbolic Power appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.