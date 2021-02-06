Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 6 February, 2021





The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 06 February 2021

Irish Lotto Results

01 09 22 34 41 43 20

Plus 1 Lotto Results

01 13 18 19 20 24 28

Plus 2 Lotto Results

06 10 13 21 31 44 30

Jackpot (€): €2,858,434

Lotto Plus Raffle: 6502

IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Wednesday 10 February 2021

€3,300,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 2,858,434 0 Rollover €0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 57,957 1 € 57,957 Match 5 € 2,172 16 € 34,752 Match 4 plus Bonus € 236 37 € 8,732 Match 4 € 60 948 € 56,880 Match 3 plus Bonus € 29 1,309 € 37,961 Match 3 € 10 17,110 € 171,100 Match 2 plus Bonus *€3 13,444 € 40,332

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 1,000,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 5,000 3 € 15,000 Match 5 € 500 48 € 24,000 Match 4 plus Bonus € 50 76 € 3,800 Match 4 € 20 1,478 € 29,560 Match 3 plus Bonus € 10 1,788 € 17,880 Match 3 € 3 22,075 € 66,225 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 15,590 € 31,180

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

Category Prize per Winner Winners Prize Fund Total Match 6 € 250,000 0 € 0 Match 5 plus Bonus € 2,500 0 € 0 Match 5 € 250 26 € 6,500 Match 4 plus Bonus € 25 53 € 1,325 Match 4 € 10 1,099 € 10,990 Match 3 plus Bonus € 5 1,490 € 7,450 Match 3 € 3 18,531 € 55,593 Match 2 plus Bonus *€2 13,844 € 27,688

How to play the Irish Lotto