Irish Lotto Results, Plus 1 and Plus 2, Lottery Winning Raffle Numbers for Saturday, 6 February, 2021

By
Jack Pot
-
0
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News
Irish Lottery Results, Winning Numbers, and News

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage, and the Irish language.

There are two Irish Lottery draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are published online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto draw takes place every Wednesday and Saturday at around 8pm (GMT).

The Irish lottery has one main draw and two additional draws – Irish Lotto Plus 1 and Irish Lotto Plus 2 – which players can enter and have the opportunity to win more prizes.

Saturday 06 February 2021
Irish Lotto Results
01
09
22
34
41
43
20
Plus 1 Lotto Results
01
13
18
19
20
24
28
Plus 2 Lotto Results
06
10
13
21
31
44
30
Jackpot (€): €2,858,434
Lotto Plus Raffle: 6502
IT'S A ROLLOVER!

Next Irish Lotto Jackpot
Wednesday 10 February 2021
€3,300,000

Irish Lotto Draw Prize Breakdown

Main Draw

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 2,858,4340Rollover €0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 57,9571€ 57,957
Match 5€ 2,17216€ 34,752
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 23637€ 8,732
Match 4€ 60948€ 56,880
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 291,309€ 37,961
Match 3€ 1017,110€ 171,100
Match 2 plus Bonus*€313,444€ 40,332

Plus 1 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 1,000,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 5,0003€ 15,000
Match 5€ 50048€ 24,000
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 5076€ 3,800
Match 4€ 201,478€ 29,560
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 101,788€ 17,880
Match 3€ 322,075€ 66,225
Match 2 plus Bonus*€215,590€ 31,180

Plus 2 Prize Breakdown

CategoryPrize per WinnerWinnersPrize Fund Total
Match 6€ 250,0000€ 0
Match 5 plus Bonus€ 2,5000€ 0
Match 5€ 25026€ 6,500
Match 4 plus Bonus€ 2553€ 1,325
Match 4€ 101,099€ 10,990
Match 3 plus Bonus€ 51,490€ 7,450
Match 3€ 318,531€ 55,593
Match 2 plus Bonus*€213,844€ 27,688

How to play the Irish Lotto

Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here