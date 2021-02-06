



British Expat, Jennifer Rose Bridge, walked out of her home after an argument with her husband and, since then, her whereabouts are not known.

The Guardia Civil have now put out a ‘Missing Persons’ Alert and have issued a recent photograph.

She is described as being blonde and 1.65 tall, with a normal complexion.

At the time of her disappearance Jennifer was wearing black trainers, a short black skirt, a brown T-shirt with a drawing of a tiger, and a blue denim jacket.

The Guardia are asking members of the public for their help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Civil Guard at telephone number 062.