



The pandemic continues to declare very numbers with 6,130 new cases of coronavirus recorded on Friday, a further99 deaths and 75 new outbreaks. However the number of people who are hospitalised has fallen to less than 4,000.

According to the registered data, there are currently 62,062 active cases of the virus, which represents 17.61% of the total number positives.

In the province of Castellón there have been 766 new infections, 2,291 in Alicante and 3,073 in Valencia.

There have also been 99 deaths since the last update, taking the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 5,283 people.

In addition, Health has notified 75 new outbreaks of covid.

Better news for hospital where the number of patients suffering from coronavirus has fallen below 4,000 to 3,993 people, 632 in the ICU. Of these, 405 are in the province of Castellón, with 53 patients in the ICU; 1,519 in the province of Alicante, 238 of them in the ICU; and 2,069 in the province of Valencia, 341 of them in ICU.

In addition, since the last update, 7,590 patients have been cleared of coronavirus.

Update of the situation in residences

Since the last update, there are positive cases in 189 nursing homes (17 in the province of Castellón, 61 in the province of Alicante and 111 in the province of Valencia), 39 centres of functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 10 in the province of Alicante and 27 in the province of Valencia) and 11 centres for minors (5 in the province of Alicante and 6 in the province of Valencia).

Positive New Residents: 30, New positive staff: 42, Residents who have died: 27

Currently, 66 residences in the Valencian Community are under active surveillance of health control: 6 in the province of Castellón, 26 in the province of Alicante and 34 in the province of Valencia.

The Valencian Community has now administered a total of 182,751 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Of the total, 178,494 are Pfizer and 4,257 Moderna. 76,143 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.