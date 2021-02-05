



By Julie McCracken

In January when it was announced that bars & restaurants across the Costa Blanca would have to close their doors for at least 2 weeks, local businessman Andy Corbett took it as an opportunity to set himself a new personal goal whilst at the same time deciding to raise some money for a much need defibrillator in the Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre.

Andy, along with his partner Laura are both known in the area for their fundraising efforts for various local charities. Andy decided that in 14 days, he would take on a 500km run/cycle challenge.

His plan was to raise enough money to have a defibrillator placed into The Lansdowne Irish Bar, which he manages, for everyone to avail of, not just in the centre, but for surrounding areas also.

On Wednesday 3rd February, Andy completed the last day of his challenge with an 80km Duathlon starting with a 15km run from Villamartin to Cabo Roig via La Zenia beach, and back again, a 50km cycle around the Torremendo lake, and another 15km run with Laura by his side for some of the journey.

To date €592 has been raised with a target of €2,000. Well done to Andy and Laura.

If you wish to donate, you can do so via gofundme.com and search for Flamenca Beach Defibrillator.