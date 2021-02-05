



CSKA Moscow were welcomed to Real Club Golf de Campoamor on Thursday by the General Director of Sports of the Generalitat, Josep Miquel Moya, and two Orihuela councillors, despite the fact that they arrived at the facility over two weeks ago, where they are preparing for the resumption of the Russian League following the winter break.

The club have played four friendly fixtures during the two weeks beating AFE, a team of Spanish trialists by 7-0, Real Murcia on two occasions, 5-0 and 3-1 and La Union 6-2, all behind closed doors at the Campoamor facility.

The former Russian Army club, which currently lies in second place in their league, has a party of 55 people with them in Campoamor, including management, players and technical staff.

They will return to Moscow on 17 February in readiness for the resumption of the Russian league four days later against SKA Khabarovsk.

Image courtesy of CSKA Murcia