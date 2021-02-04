Tinto eyes Class 1 Betway Kachy Listed Stakes at Lingfield





Balding-Bangkok tilt in Betway Winter Derby Trial Listed Stakes

By Andrew Atkinson

Amanda Perrett saddles fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip Tinto (1.11) ridden by Joe Fanning in the Class 1 Betway Kachy Listed Stakes over 6 furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Tinto (10-1) won Class 2 races over 6f a Newmarket in June 2020, on good to firm; and at Ascot over 6f on soft going in 2019, having run in C1 company at Lingfield, Newbury and Sandown last season.

Bangkok (1.45) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to land the C1 Betway Winter Derby Trial Listed Stakes over 1m 2f.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.00 Talking Point. 12.35 Count Otto. 1.11 Tinto 10-1 (ew). 1.45 Bangkok. 2.16 Symbolic. 2.51 Classy Dame. 3.25 Longsider. 4.00 Party Planner (ew).

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.15 Defined. 4.55 Doctor Churchill. 5.25 Casey Street (ew) 5-1. 5.55 Cashel (ew) 7-1. 6.30 Furzig (ew) 7-1. 7.00 Harlow (ew) 5-1. 7.30 Grey D’Ars. 8.00 Perfect Rose 5-1 (ew). 8.30 Zayriyan.

