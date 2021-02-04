The Big Breakaway eyes Wetherby Grade 2 William Hill Townton Novices Chase glory





By Andrew Atkinson

Colin Tizzard trained The Big Breakaway (2.35) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Grade 2 William Hill Townton Novices Chase over 3 miles at Wetherby on Saturday, under jockey JonjoO’Neill jnr.

Clan Legend (1.22) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the William Hill Handicap Chase, over 2 miles 3 furlongs.

WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.15 Against All Odds. 12.50 Ulverston (ew). 1.22 Clan Legend (ew). 1.58 Lake View Lad (ew). 2.35 The Big Breakaway. 3.05 Deseray Girl (ew). 3.38 Senor Lombardy (ew). 4.12 Mister McArthur.

