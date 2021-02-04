Nicholls’ Getaway Trump heads for Musselburgh





By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained eight year old Getaway Trump (12.57) heads for Musselburgh on Saturday in the Class 3 bet365 Frodon Novices Chase over 2 miles 4 furlongs, under Lorcan Williams, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Trainer Brian Ellison saddles 10 year old fromthehorsesmouth.info selections, Oscar Ceremony (1.29) in the bet365 Auld Yin Conditional Jockeys Veterans Handicap Chase over 2m 6f; and Ashington (2.05) (ew) in the bet365 Scottish County Hurdle Handicap over 1m 7f, both ridden by Oakley Brown.

WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.57 Getaway Trump. 1.29 Oscar Ceremony. 2.05 Ashington 6-1 (ew). 2.40 Rikoboy. 3.10 Be The Difference 8-1 (ew). 3.45 The Ferry Master 5-1 (ew). 4.19 Federici (ew).

