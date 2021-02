Hitman Nicholls Sandown raid

Henderson duo Caribean Boy and Santini Sandown swoop

By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained duo Caribean Boy (1.15) and Santini (2.20) are tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Sandown Park’s six race card meeting on Saturday.

Caribean Boy, ridden by Daryl Jacob and Santini, ridden by Aidan Coleman, the latter in the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase over 3m, with a winning purse of £28,135 up for grabs.

Hitman (1.50) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Harry Cobden; Up Helly Aa King (ew) 15-2 (2.55) trained by Nick Alexander and ridden by Grant Cockburn; Deise Aba (ew) 3.30 trained by Philip Hobbs and ridden by Richard Johnson and Vado Forte (4.05) are fromthehorsesmouth.info selections.

