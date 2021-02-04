



The Intensive Care Units continue to overspill with 244 patients suffering from covid-19

The General Hospital of Alicante and the Virgen de los Lirios de Alcoy begin to free up spaces

In the province of Alicante, 1,641 people were hospitalised for coronavirus yesterday, which is 77 less than the previous day.

In the Intensive Care Units (ICU) the total number of patients was 244, two more than on Tuesday. These figures, provided by the Ministry of Health, show how the healthcare pressure has decreased slightly since last week with regard to hospital admissions, although it remains precarious in ICUs.

The two Elche hospitals, the General and Vinalopó, are an example of this, with hospitalisations due to covid falling below 400. On Wednesday there were 374 patients being treated, 60 of them in critical condition.

The General Hospital of Elche declared 234 patients suffering from coronavirus, 33 of them in ICU, while the Hospital del Vinalopó had 169 patients, twenty-seven of them are in the critical unit.

The General Hospital of Alicante also saw a downward trend yesterday with 224 covid patients admitted, 12 less than the previous day. There was also a slight decrease in the ICU, with 64 patients compared to 67 the day before, while a total of 22 people remained in the field hospital.

In the Torrevieja Hospital, the occupation of beds is similar to the previous day, but the pressure in ICU increases. Yesterday the hospital had 105 patients with coronavirus, 82 of them on wards and 23 in the critical unit. There were just 14 beds for intensive care before the pandemic.

In addition, a total of 20 patients are being cared for by the Home Hospitalisation Unit.