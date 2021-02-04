



Health reports 455 new cases of coronavirus in the region of Murcia and while hospital occupancy is still very high it is beginning to decline, with a hundred fewer admitted in two days.

The Region has levelled out in recent days with an average of nearly 30 deaths per day. This is the dramatic aftermath of January, which brings the total number of deaths from the coronavirus to 1,176 since the start of the pandemic, with 181 in the last week.

In the last 24 hours 29 more patients have died, 18 men and 11 women, all between 57 and 97 years of age.

Hospital occupancy continues to be at a very serious levels, but it is beginning to show a decline. There are currently 973 patients admitted to hospitals in the Region of Murcia, a hundred less than two days ago. However ICUs are still at 140% of their capacity, with 174 patients late on Wednesday.