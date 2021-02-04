After the awful weather it’s hard to believe it actually got worse – trainer Nick Alexander





By Andrew Atkinson

The bad weather continues unabated that has hit race preparations and meetings postponed, including Exeter’s meeting on February 3, abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

“After the awful weather it is hard to believe it actually got worse – there’s no sign of it relenting,” rued trainer Nick Alexander, based at Kinneston, Fife.

Nick Alexander horses (pictured above) coming off the hill gallop in dreadful weather conditions.

