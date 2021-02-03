



By Andrew Atkinson

FB Redován have bolstered their squad ahead of the return to football, halted in 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak by signing Chema Pinar.

Redován have signed striker Pinar in a move from Athletic Club Torrellano. Pinar has had spells at Orihuela B and CD Thader.

After the postponement of fixtures The Generalitat Valenciana extended the prohibition of training and territorial competitions until February 15, with the likelihood that a further extension will come into play, due to the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

The FFCV announced they will contemplate two weeks of training before returning to competition – once the ban ends.