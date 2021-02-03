



Spurs keeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, will spend the rest of the 2020-21 season at Elche in his quest for more playing time

The Argentine goalkeeper will help Elche in their relegation fight from Spain’s top flight, as the team currently sits in 19th place. Elche are currently two points from safety, and Gazzaniga will be hoping to stem the flow of goals for the team that has conceded 26 goals in 19 league matches this season.

Gazzaniga has not played a competitive match since March of last year, when he featured in a 3-2 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. His playing time evaporated when Spurs were eliminated from cup competitions last year, but he then fell further down the pecking order when José Mourinho signed Joe Hart in August as Hugo Lloris’ primary backup.

Spurs did not confirmed if Elche have an option to permanently sign Gazzaniga at the end of the loan, but rumours of his departure have been around for months.

In a large part, they were brought on by Hart’s arrival but with Gazzaniga entering the final year of his Spurs contract in the summer a sale would seem to be fairly likely.

The Argentina goalkeeper, who joined from Southampton in August, 2017, has made 37 competitive appearances for Spurs to date.

The 29-year-old was not the only departure from Spurs in recent days. Maurizio Pochettino, son of former manager Mauricio, joined Championship side Watford.

Elche have also terminated the contract of Diego ‘Ruso’ Rodríguez who is hoping that he will find first team football elsewhere.

Meanwhile Mali international, Youssouff Koné, has moved from Elche to Hatayspor in Turkey and Elche’s first two signings of the season have had their contracts rescinded by mutual agreement. Argentines Juan Sánchez Miño and Jeison Lucumí are no longer Elche players.

The club can now recruit 3 players and is currently said to be looking for a right back, an offensive midfielder and a striker. Former Espanyol, Valencia and Almeria player Pablo Piatti is currently without a club and thought to be one of those who could be joining.

Photo courtesy: https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/