CompTIA – The Organization

Whenever you hear about CompTIA, the first thing that comes to your mind is certification. Founded in 1982 as ABCD (Association of Better Computer Dealers) became CompTIA (Computing Technology Industry Association) in the year 1993.

CompTIA is an Illinois based non-profit organization known to be an industry leader for IT training and certifications. CompTIA has contributed a lot to the standardization of the IT industry. CompTIA is widely acknowledged as a platform that provides few of the industry’s best vendor-neutral certifications.

CompTIA is known for its higher standards and it makes CompTIA certifications recognized by the whole industry while accredited globally. More than 2 million professionals around the world are having CompTIA Certifications with them. CompTIA A+, Network+, Server+, Cloud+, and Security+ are considered the best platform-independent certifications in the IT industry.

CompTIA Network+ – Introduction

A computer is no more a standalone machine like it used to be two decades ago. Now a computer in any office or at home is part of some network. Even phones and other mobile or handheld devices are connected to some network. Foreseeing the importance of networking and the need for its standardization, in 1999, CompTIA introduced Network+ Certification.

As described on CompTIA’s website;

CompTIA Network+ validates the knowledge and skills needed to troubleshoot, configure, and manage wired and wireless networks found in companies around the world. CompTIA Network+ certifies a professional-level understanding of emerging technologies, including cloud and virtualization technologies.

CompTIA Network+ – Recognition and Validation

CompTIA Network+ certification is recognized by the big names of the industry including Apple, Canon, Dell, HP, Intel, Verizon, and many more. The US Department of Defence officially recognizes CompTIA Network+. CompTIA Network+ is accredited by the ANSI (American National Standards Institute).

CompTIA Network+ – Skills Enhancement

CompTIA ensures that a professional getting certified as CompTIA Network+ possess the following skills;

Design and implement functional networks

Configure, manage, and maintain essential network devices

Use devices such as switches and routers to segment network traffic and create resilient networks

Identify the benefits and drawbacks of existing network configurations

Implement network security, standards, and protocols

Troubleshoot network problems

Support the creation of virtualized networks

Job Roles For CompTIA Network+ Certified Professionals

CompTIA Network+ prepares candidates for the following job roles:

Network administrator

Network field technician

Junior network administrator

IT consultant

Network field engineer

Computer technician

Help desk technician

System engineer

Network support specialist

Network analyst

CompTIA Network+ – N10-007 Exam

The present release of CompTIA Network+ which is known as the N10-007 Exam was launched in March 2018. The updated and reorganized CompTIA Network+ N10-007 addresses the current networking technologies with expanded coverage of several domains with the addition of:

Critical security concepts to helping networking professionals work with security practitioners

Key cloud computing best practices and typical service models

Coverage of newer hardware and virtualization techniques

Concepts to give individuals the combination of skills to keep the network resilient

Why CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam is different from other certifications?

Presently, there are dozens of network-related certifications available in the market. Many of those are very popular in the industry. The reason which makes CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam different from others is its vendor-neutral nature.

In most of the other networking certifications, the candidate needs to know about some vendor-specific hardware/software and its implementation in that particular environment, whereas CompTIA enables a candidate to support a network regardless of the platform.

It literates you about the generic network knowledge which is the backbone of all networks. The CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam covers both wired and wireless networks in detail.

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam – The Prerequisites

There is no mandatory requirement to take the CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam yet, it is recommended that the candidate should be having CompTIA A+ Certification and At least 9 to 12 months of networking experience.

A candidate must be familiar with networking technologies, media, topologies, security, installation and configuration, and troubleshooting of common wired and wireless network devices.

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 – The Exam Format

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam is a 90 Minutes exam containing a maximum of 90 questions. Presently, It is offered in English, German, and Japanese languages. A minimum score of 720 is required by a candidate to pass the Exam.

CompTIA Network+ N10-007 – Preparing For The Exam

When going for CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Exam, you are required to have certain traits to make it worthwhile. Among personal traits, dedication, and persistence can be greatly helpful. You also need good planning for the exam from assigning your goals to effectively managing your available time.

You need to be clear-headed about the exam objectives, exam topics, course coverage, and prerequisites to plan effectively. Plan before you start your preparation and then stick with it. Spread your preparation over a regular schedule for not being over-burden in the end. The next and most important thing is the selection of training material. Your success is mainly dependent upon the study material you use.

Conclusion

With Networking becoming one of the most essential skills in the IT job market, CompTIA Network+ certification can be a great start to a networking career. It provides a solid vendor-neutral foundation with wider acknowledgment and implementation. With Industry’s trust, CompTIA Network+ provides better employability and reward.