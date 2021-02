By Andrew Atkinson

With the postponement of football fixtures by the FFCV, due to COVID-19, Athletic Club Torrellano have put out a call to its supporters: Stay at home.

“Now is the time for responsibility and being at home. Soon we will vibrate together again at Isabel Fernández. Let’s be responsible,” said a spokesperson from the club.

The cancellation of training has also been extended by the Generalitat until February 15.