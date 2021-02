The Torrevieja Civil Guard is looking for the victim of a robbery of numerous sealed bottles of spirits, presumably in the Vega Baja area or surroundings.

If you have any information that might to help locate the rightful owner (s), please contact the Torrevieja Civil Guard: 96.571.01.13 ext. 18 or by mail to: a-ppl-torrevieja@guardiacivil.org.