



The Regional Minister of Health has also ruled on possible restrictions on upcoming festivals such as Fallas and Easter

The Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, explained on Tuesday that the British strain of coronavirus has only a minimal presence in the Community.

In an appearance to update the situation in the Community and to report on irregularities in the vaccination of politicians and officials who were not in the priority vaccination groups, the minister explained that the British strain is not influencing the number of infections that are being seen at the moment by Health.

“We are on a plateau”

This information was provided on the same day that the Community registered the highest number of deaths in the entire pandemic, 106. However, in recent days there has been a decrease in cases, something that is “a good indicator”: “Based on the data we have, in terms of hospitalisations, this the second day that ICUs have dropped , it is a good indicator”.

Barceló said, we are on “a plateau” for the number of positive cases.

Easter restrictions?

The minister has also ruled on the suspension of Holy Week and the upcoming holidays and, when asked if there will be restrictions to prevent movement during these dates, she said that “it is too early to make an assessment” and they will look at the situation closer to the dates.

” We will see what effects the current measures have, it is too early to make an assessment.”