ALDI consolidates its position in Alicante by opening its first store in San Fulgencio and a new store on the Orihuela-Costa

Alicante, February 2, 2021.- ALDI reinforces its presence in Alicante and will open, on February 8, its first supermarket in the municipality of San Fulgencio. Located at 3 Mar Tirreno Street, the new supermarket will have a 1,250 m2 retail space and will employ a staff of 14 employees.

With this opening, the company adds 34 establishments in the province of Alicante, the third Spanish province with more ALDI supermarkets only behind Madrid and Barcelona. In the whole of the Valencian Community, ALDI already has a total of 58 establishments.

Along the same lines, and with the aim of offering a better service to its customers, the supermarket chain today opened a new ALDI in Orihuela Costa on Calle Ontario, 2, a store that takes over from the previous establishment located on Calle Panticosa. The new supermarket has more than 1,250 m2 of commercial space, which represents an expansion of more than 350 m2 compared to the previous space and will employ 12 employees, 3 more than in the previous store.

The supermarket chain has highlighted that it trusts Valencian suppliers to supply its establishments. In fact, as of today, about 10% of ALDI providers in Spain are from the Valencian Community. Specifically, the company works with suppliers in Alicante especially for fruit and vegetables.

Reinforcement of safety and hygiene measures

Due to the current context, ALDI has increased safety and hygiene measures in all its establishments in order to guarantee the health of customers and employees, following all the indications and protocols defined by the health authorities.

Along these lines, the company recommends its customers to maintain the recommended safety distance of one and a half meters between people and prioritize payment by card or mobile device for hygiene reasons.

About ALDI

ALDI is one of the most important food chains and supermarkets in the world. Its origin is German and it belongs to the ALDI Nord group, which has almost 5,000 stores distributed in 9 countries. ALDI entered the Spanish market in April 2002. It currently has more than 320 establishments and more than 5,200 workers in Spain.

ALDI focuses on what is essential: the comfort and functionality of its establishments, the high self-demand when selecting the best products and the qualification of its employees. One of ALDI’s values ​​is the quality of its products, which it obtains by buying from the best local, state and international suppliers, and offering its own brands, such as El Mercado de ALDI, El Oven de ALDI, Special de ALDI, Table de ALDI, Esselt de ALDI, Milsani, GutBio, Biocura, Mildeen, among others.

