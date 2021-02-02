



Francis Rubio, secretary of Alicante’s PSPV-PSOE, has accused the PP mayors of Alicante and Orihuela, and the president of the Region of Murcia, for failing to attend the inauguration of the AVE high speed rail service in Elche that was attended by Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, the Community President, Ximo Puig, and of the Mayor of Elche, Carlos González on Monday.

He said that it was regrettable that “they both boycotted the implementation of such an important infrastructure.”

“We do not understand the attitude of the PP on such an important occasion as this, a service that will connect the province of Alicante, Elche and Vega Baja through Orihuela, and Beniel, with the capital of Spain.”