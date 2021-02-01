



A total of 11,676 people have been cleared of the virus in the Valencian Community over the weekend

The Valencian Community has registered 6,713 new cases of coronavirus taking it to 70,423 active cases, which represents 21.46% of the total positives.

This information was provided this afternoon by the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health.

The new cases that have been registered are 1,207 in the province of Castellón, 3,961 in Alicante and 1,545 in the province of Valencia.

In addition, the ministry of health has confirmed 33 new outbreaks in Alicante, Santa Pobla, Villajoyosa, Benidorm, Benifato, L’Alfàs del Pi, Valencia, Peñíscola, Vinaròs, Manises, Venta del Moro, Orihuela, Segorbe, Villagordo de Cabriel, Puçol, Ayora and Utiel.

There have also been 55 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, taking the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 4,857 people.

Valencian hospitals currently have 4,657 people admitted, 654 in the ICU.

By provinces, there are 448 patients in the province of Castellón, with 55 patients in the ICU; 1,832 in the province of Alicante, 244 of them in the ICU; and 2,377 in the province of Valencia, 355 of them in the ICU.

In addition, since the last update there have been 11,676 patients cleared of coronavirus.

Update of the situation in residences

Since the last update on Friday, there are positive cases in 189 nursing homes for the elderly (16 in the province of Castellón, 59 in the province of Alicante and 114 in the province of Valencia), 38 centres of functional diversity (2 in the province of Castellón, 11 in the province of Alicante and 25 in the province of Valencia) and 10 centres for children (5 in the province of Alicante and 5 in the province of Valencia).

Positive cases of residents: 227

New positives of staff: 204

Residents who have died: 35

Currently, 66 residences are under health control by the Valencian Community: 5 in the province of Castellón, 26 in the province of Alicante and 35 in the province of Valencia.

A total of 136,632 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered. By provinces: 18,101 in Castellón, 54,927 in Alicante and 63,604 in Valencia.

34,094 people have received the two doses of the vaccine: 4,033 in Castellón, 15,718 in Alicante and 14,343 in Valencia.