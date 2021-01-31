



Infections from covid in the Valencian Community were reduced on Sunday by half compared to the previous day, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Health

The department reported 3,933 cases, compared to 7,990 24 hours earlier, although hospitalisations continue to rise with 4,494 people admitted to Valencian hospitals where there are 670 patients in ICUs.

By province, 445 newly hospitalised patients are in Castellón, with 54 patients in the ICU; 1,772 in the province of Alicante, 258 of them in the UCI; and 2,277 in the province of Valencia, 358 of them in the ICU.

As for the new positive cases, 373 are from Castellón, 2,006 from Alicante and 1,544 from Valencia.

In addition, Health has reported 30 outbreaks of covid.

There have also been 95 deaths from coronavirus since the last update, taking the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 4,802 people.