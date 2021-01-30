URGENT APPEAL – Join peaceful demonstration to Prime Minster on Monday





Pedro Sanchez and Ximo Puig will be in Orihuela City on Monday morning at the Miguel Hernández stations Railway Station. It is likely that they will arrive between 11:15 and 11:30.

OC Avanza and the Cabo Roig Association will be meeting in their vehicles in the Zenia Boulevard car park opposite Leroy Merlin at 8.15 to 8.25 am on that morning from where they will drive in convoy to Orihuela City where they will stage a peaceful demonstration as close to the station as they can get.

This is an appeal to anyone who might like to join the demonstration which will focus on the lack of help that is being provided to bars and restaurants on the coast, many employees and proprietors of which have still not received any meaningful amount of state financial aid, despite the fact that the salaries of politicians and civil servants, who are dealing out the legislation, are being subsidised by an EU grant that is intended to support tourism and the hospitality industry.

Please join in with the convoy that will drive through streets close to the station while displaying placards and banners showing their dismay at the lack of government and municipal support, more information of which can be obtained from either Ray Kearney on 639 951 018 or Peter Houghton on 604 388 183.

They also need URGENTL help with signwriting the placards that will then be used in the demonstration in Spanish and English

Some material suitable for the placards can be provided.

They need to be the size of an estate agent for sale sign with large lettering and able to be displayed from cars as it is unlikely that the group will get within reach of the Prime Minister and his party.

If, however, you can make your own placards then please do. Nothing too confrontational however.

Suggested banner wording is below:

Where have the millions from Europe gone

Queremos Ayudas para nuestros negocios

Bares cerrados Políticos con pleno sueldo

El Gobierno ha matado al comercio

We want help for our businesses

Closed bars Politicians with full salary

The government has killed commerce

Sanchez the undertaker

If you can help or join in the convoy please let Ray or Peter know by WhatsApp