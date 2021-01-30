



By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained Shishkin (1-7) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info cruised to victory in the Grade 2 Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster on Saturday ridden by Nico de Boinville, gaining a 8 1/2 length win over Eldorado Allen.

“He felt great and I thought they went a proper gallop – it was a real test in that ground (soft), it was really hard work,” said De Boinville.

“I thought his jumping was very accurate – probably the best it’s been so far – he’s come into the race very easily and strode away.

“He was just doing what Shishkin does. He can race a bit behind the bridle and in this ground you need a horse like that.

“I don’t think that could have been more simple for him, very straightforward. He’s had a good workout, which is ideal for his prep, onwards to Cheltenham,” added De Boinville.

Shiskin is 8-11 for the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Image courtesy Doncaster Racecourse

The post Shishkin cruises to win Grade 2 Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.