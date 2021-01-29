



Valencian hospitals have 4,463 admitted patients, 651 in the ICU

The death toll, with 98 losses, has reached yet another all-time high, just two away from the gruesome mark of one hundred.

Once again the figures released by the Ministry of Health are extremely distressing in terms of the number of deaths and marks more than a week where were have seen at least 90 daily deaths.

Of the 98 deaths yesterday, 28 died in nursing homes, bringing the total to 4,610 people since the start of the pandemic.

Although the general occupancy of hospitals is falling slightly (from the 4,588 yesterday to 4,463 announced today), what worries medical staff is the increase in pressure on Intensive Care Units, which continues to indicate that we could have many days and perhaps even some very complicated weeks ahead.

Today, Friday, there are currently 651 people in Valencian hospitals who are in a serious situation. This figure, which has risen daily this week, is 18 more than the 633 announced on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has announced 7,929 new cases of coronavirus in the Community in the last 24 hrs. Most of them, 3,849, are in the province of Alicante, there are 3,222 in Valencia and 852 in Castellón. The regretful situation in the residences records a further 155 new cases among residents and another 77 among staff.

Some optimism, although experts recommend patience before they can declare it as a trend, is the number of patients who have recovered is recorded as 8,902.

Regarding new outbreaks , 62 have been registered: 29 in Valencia, 21 in Alicante and 12 in Castellón. The largest are the 17 cases in Vilallonga with work origin.