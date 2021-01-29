



The Ministry of Health has extended the closure of bars and restaurants in the community until at least 15 February.

The extension was announced on Friday along with a number of other measures that will come into effect next Monday, February 1 and will last until February 15.

The new legislation will be published on Saturday in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana (DOGV).

The limitation of meetings at home to only those who are living in the household, and in public places to two people will remain in place as will the closure of municipal borders at for towns with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

In addition, the mandatory wearing of masks is extended to all beaches and while practising sports within population centres, whether it is on public roads, in parks or in swimming pools.

In nature areas or beaches located outside urban centres, wearing of a mask is recommended but not mandatory.

The measures will remain in force until 11:59 p.m. on 15 February.

Only those retail outlets that sell products or articles relating to food products, beverages, hygiene products, pharmaceutical items, medical, optical, orthopaedic products, hairdressing services and pet food may remain open beyond 6pm.

In addition, saunas, spas, solariums, Turkish baths, spas, massage parlours and similar establishments must close.

The exceptions to the two limitations relating to social gatherings are non-professional activities related to upbringing and care, child minding, care of the or anyone with functional diversity a special vulnerability, the care of sons and daughters with their parents who do not live together and the foster care of minors.

All these limitations are justified, according to Health, because the transmission in the Valencian Community is out of control, sustained and with increasing hospital pressure that on 27 January had an occupancy of 42.16% of acute beds and 62 , 97% of ICU beds.