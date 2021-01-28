



The Ministry of Defence is currently considering the establishment of a Logistics Centre just to the north of Orihuela. It will be built at a cost of 359 million euros and support all three services of the Spanish Armed Forces on a site of over 500,000 square metres and located on the boundary of the A-7 highway CV-868 in the direction of La Matanza.

Orihuela is not the only site under consideration, however, with the military also looking at plots of land in Toledo, Jaen, Lorca, Alzira or Cordoba, however among the advantages that the local area will offer is an adjacent motorway, a nearby international airport and municipal land which the military will be leased at a ‘peppercorn rent’.