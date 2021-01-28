Johnston out to Impress





Gosden-Doyle-Amtiyaz team up at Kempton

By Andrew Atkinson

Trainer Mark Johnston trained Deep Impression (3.10) is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Unibet Class 4 Handicap over 1m at Kempton Park on Saturday, under jockey Ben Curtis.

Amtiyaz (2.00) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Hollie Doyle is tipped to win the opening Unibet C3 Handicap race over 1 mile 7 furlongs.

Suzi Bell trained Bashful Boy (2.35) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info under jockey Callum Hutchinson in the Unibet Casino Handicap, over 1m 3f.

I’m Available (3.45) trained by Stuart Williams and ridden by Richard Kingscote is tipped to win the Unibet C4 Fillies Handicap over 1m.

Tom Marquand is booked to ride Charlie Appleby trained Highland Avenue (4.20) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Unibet C5 Maiden Stakes, over 1m.

Shyjack (4.55) is selected to win the racingtv.com C6 Classic Stakes over 1m.

Momtalik (5.30) is tipped to win the racingtv.com Classified Stakes over 1m.

Mi Laddo (6.00) is selected to win the racingtv.com Classified Stakes over 1m 3f.

Ember’s Glow (6.30) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

*Races times may vary.

