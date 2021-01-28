



For the average person, most weeks are stressful affairs. The daily grind of adult life and responsibility can take its toll, and it’s not always easy to take a breath and allow yourself to just relax.

That’s why it’s important to take full advantage of precious days off from work when they appear. Having fun and scheduling relaxing or entertaining activities can help improve your mood, focus, and overall quality of life. Here are some ideas to help jump start your weekend and put you in the mindset for FUN!

Take a Hike

It’s common to feel disconnected from nature and the great outdoors when you’re constantly working inside. That’s why many people choose to spend their free evenings and weekends soaking up the sun and getting a breath of fresh air.

Why not combine being outside with being active and plan a local hike? Hiking can be done individually or with a group of travel companions and can be easily modified based on what level of difficulty you prefer.

Have your body and mind feeling in tiptop shape in no time by selecting new and interesting hiking locations to visit. Enjoy your local landscapes and ensure your day off is anything but dull by strapping on some boots and a can-do attitude and hitting the trails!

See A Show

Something that gets neglected when a weekend is left up to chance (or spent eating chips on the couch or clocking overtime) is excitement! The feeling of looking forward to something can make work more enjoyable and keep you smiling all week. What better thing to get excited for than dinner and a show?

The ultimate entertainment experience, finding a local theatre production or immersive dinner theatre event like the ones found in the blog post “Pigeon Forge Dinner Shows” will be a welcome addition to your weekend.

Head online to find comprehensive productions in your area and use vacation planners to direct you to new and must-see events that will add some razzle-dazzle to your next free day.

Spa Day

Lying on the couch, eating junk foods, and generally doing nothing are common weekend activities- but what if I told you that staying in doesn’t have to be boring? A spa day can be the perfect pick me up with little planning.

Creatively use your living space and create a private oasis for yourself to enjoy. Put on relaxing music, grab some face masks, and let stress completely melt away in your own do it yourself spa.

It may seem like there aren’t enough hours in the day to accomplish all of the things you need to get done. That’s why weekends and days off are not often given the thought and importance they deserve. Letting loose and being intentional about creating a healthy work-life balance is so important in a society that is constantly in hustle mode.

Whether you’re making time to reconnect with nature, taking in a sensational stage show in your area, or truly carving out a day for deep relaxation- you will notice a huge difference in your days off if you set aside the proper time and energy to make them great!